Class-action lawsuit filed against Fort Myers over toxic sludge site

A class-action lawsuit wants the City of Fort Myers to pay more than $500 million for dumping toxic sludge in the Dunbar community.

The suit filed by Attorney Ralph Brookes lists Deretha Miller, Luetricia Freeman Becker, Ralph Henry, and Noemy Rodriguez as plaintiffs, individually, and on behalf of residents of Dunbar against the city.

The plaintiffs are asking for civil penalties of $37,500 per day for each day of the violation, since 1979, and they expect more than 100 people to join.

The suit alleges in part:

“During the 1960s and 1970s, the City pumped water from wells in Lee County near the Dunbar neighborhood for use as drinking water and treated that water with lime to remove contaminants. During part of that time, the City pumped water from the Caloosahatchee River and discharged it onto the surface of the ground at the wells in order to recharge the well field.”

The City dumped at least 25,000 cubic yards of sludge on the Dunbar Site over the course of several years, in some places at least ten (10) feet deep.”

It also asks a judge to force the city to clean up the site and aquifer and fund a medical monitoring program for any side effects from the arsenic in the soil.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story underestimated the requested civil penalties amount in the lawsuit.

Writer: WINK News