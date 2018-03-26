Three vehicles involved in crash due to poor visibility on I-75 early Monday

Three vehicles traveling on I-75 crashed due to poor visibility early Monday morning, officials say.

The vehicles were traveling east on I-75 near mile marker 198 in Collier County around 3:15 a.m.

One of the drivers, 35-year-old David Bailey, failed to slow as air quality and visibility got worse. Due to the smoky conditions, Bailey failed to stop in time and collided with the second driver, who collided with a third.

Bailey did not suffer any injuries.

The passenger in the second car suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

A total of four passengers from the second vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Bailey was charged with careless driving.