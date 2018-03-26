Smoke closes Alligator Alley and US 41 in Collier County

I-75 from Collier Blvd to SR 29 and US 41 from Collier Blvd to SR 29 are closed due to low visibility from smoke.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed the roads at approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

FHP is closing I75 (Alligator Alley) from the 101 mm (SR 951) to the 80 mm (SR 29) due to poor visibility from smoke and fog. Tamiami Trail (US41) remains open as an alternate route of travel. Plz drive safely! pic.twitter.com/RI9ddcfG26 — Lt. Gregory Bueno (@FHPTrooper_SWFL) March 26, 2018

In addition, the San Marco Rd. exit off of Marco Island is closed as well.

The San Marco Road exit off Marco Island is closed due to heavy smoke. Residents should use the Judge S.S. Jolley Bridge to exit the island. pic.twitter.com/OrSDMxXPp7 — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) March 26, 2018

All traffic will need to find an alternate east-west route of travel.

Count on WINK News to update you as more route information becomes available.