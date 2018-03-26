Collier County

Smoke closes Alligator Alley and US 41 in Collier County

Published: March 26, 2018 4:56 AM EDT
Updated: March 26, 2018 5:15 AM EDT

I-75 from Collier Blvd to SR 29 and US 41 from Collier Blvd to SR 29 are closed due to low visibility from smoke.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed the roads at approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

In addition, the San Marco Rd. exit off of Marco Island is closed as well.

All traffic will need to find an alternate east-west route of travel. 

