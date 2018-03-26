Punta Gorda traffic stop leads to 2 drug-related arrests

An initial traffic stop led to two drug-related arrests involving methamphetamine Sunday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

A man —later identified as Joshua Matzen, 42— was stopped around 7 p.m. for a seat belt violation expired registration for a trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation later found Matzen was using illegal drugs, had 1.2 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket after consenting to a search and had information about amphetamines at a storage center, the sheriff’s office said.

Matzen was arrested and faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the the sheriff’s office.

Two people were later found at Five Oaks Mini Storage on 25191 Olympia Ave. —later identified as Michael Goff, 40, and Alexis Walton, 26— who matched the descriptions given during the initial traffic stop.

A deputy saw a black trash bag and smaller plastic bag sitting by the unit. A deputy said he asked to search the bag, and when he was denied, a drug detector canine was used and found an indication one of the plastic bags contained narcotics.

Over the course of an investigation found three bags containing 56 grams of methamphetamine which appeared to be packaged and labeled for sale, as well as a Samsung phone charger which was compatible with a Samsung phone in Goff’s possession, the sheriff’s office said.

Goff and Walton said the bags did not belong to them, but both were later separated so they could be read their Miranda rights and give a statement.

Goff was also arrested and faces charges of trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamines, possession to sell methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with knowledge of drug activity can report it online or call the sheriff’s office at 941-639-2101. Those interested can also call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward.