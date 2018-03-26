FORT MYERS

Lee County school safety plan to begin Monday

Published: March 26, 2018 8:39 AM EDT
Updated: March 26, 2018 8:47 AM EDT

Lee County schools are putting their safety plan into action Monday by adding a deputy to each campus as students return from Spring break.

WINK News reporter Hayley Milon was live as students returned to class. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter:Hayley Milon
