Reporter:Hayley Milon Published: March 26, 2018 8:39 AM EDT Updated: March 26, 2018 8:47 AM EDT - Advertisement - Recommended Lee schools superintendent sends safety plan out to parents Amid school violence, future teachers sound off on safety in the classroom FORT MYERS Lee County school safety plan to begin Monday Published: March 26, 2018 8:39 AM EDT Updated: March 26, 2018 8:47 AM EDT Lee County schools are putting their safety plan into action Monday by adding a deputy to each campus as students return from Spring break. WINK News reporter Hayley Milon was live as students returned to class. Watch the full segment above. Reporter:Hayley Milon SHARE