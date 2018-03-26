Gov. Scott signs bill requiring generators in nursing homes, facilities

Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill into law Monday requiring nursing homes and assisted living facilities to have emergency generators, the governor’s office said in a statement.

The SB 7028 and HB 7099 legislation would make the requirements permanent, according to the governor’s office. It was designed to keep people safe after 14 elderly residents died in a nursing home during Hurricane Irma.

“The tragedy at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills made it clear more needed to be done to ensure the protection of vulnerable Floridians during emergencies like Hurricane Irma,” Scott said in a statement.

Writer: Rachel Ravina