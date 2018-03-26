Fires burn, smoke causes road closures Monday

Crews are working to extinguish the flames of several fires burning in Collier and Hendry counties on Monday.

As of 4:30 a.m., Alligator Alley and US 41 are closed due to low visibility from smoke.

MORE: Smoke closes Alligator Alley and US 41 in Collier County

Officials are listing the official cause of the Flag Pond, Greenway and 116th Ave fires as lightning.

Collier County

‘116th Avenue SE’ fire

This fire has burned 8,000 acres and is 45 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service on Sunday.

A hunting camp was destroyed and one structure is threatened, Florida Forest Service officials said.

‘Flag Pond’ fire

This fire has burned 2,600 acres and is 100 percent contained as of Sunday, Greater Naples Fire said on Twitter.

‘Greenway’ fire

These flames scorched 6,600 acres and is 20 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service on Sunday. An RV home was burned in Sabal Palm.

Greater Naples fire officials said residents and visitors in the Sabal Park, Verona Walk and Winding Cypress areas should stay alert.

Everglades Boulevard has closed, according to fire officials. 52nd Avenue to Sabal Palm remains shut down.

ACREAGE UPDATES: #WestBoundaryFire is 2,200 acres & 50% contained. #FlagPondFire is 2,600 acres & 100% contained, wildland firefighters will continue to monitor for any flare ups. #GreenwayFire is 6,600 acres & 20% contained. #116thAveSEFire is 8,000 acres & 45% contained. — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 25, 2018

Hendry County

‘West Boundary’ fire

This fire has charred 2,200 acres and is 50 percent contained, according to the Caloosahatchee Forestry Center

#WestBoundaryFire is holding at 2,200 acres and 50% containment. Wildland firefighters are transitioning to night operations #wildfire #Flfires #Flwildfire — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 25, 2018

LEE COUNTY

‘Water Plant’ fire

This fire was extinguished but was rekindled Sunday afternoon. It burned 30 acres and is 100% contained as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

#WaterPlantFire 30 acres and 100% contained, wildland firefighters are working at widening the containment lines #FLFire #Flwildfire #wildfire — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 26, 2018

Smoky conditions in SWFL Fire crews are urging people to remain vigilant as smoke billows from fires burning across Southwest Florida.