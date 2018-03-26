2 hurt in STARS Complex shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night at the STARS Complex on Edison Avenue, the Fort Myers Police Department said Monday.

Police responded to a reports of gunshots around 11:17 p.m. the complex on 2980 Edison Ave. and found a large crowd in the parking lot.

The victims sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, police said.

The severity of the victims’ injuries are unclear and the shooting is under investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information can call police at 239-321-7700, leave an anonymous tip online or through tip411. Tips can also be submitted to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS, online or via the P3Tips mobile app. All callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Writer: Rachel Ravina