‘Vintage Base Ball’ brings SWFL history to life in Terry Park

Did you know a baseball fan was called a “crank” in the 19th century?

Edison & Ford Winter Estates called all cranks to come out to Terry Park this weekend to experience America’s favorite pastime and its history in Southwest Florida.

A game between the Vintage Base Ball Club of Central Florida and the Mudville Base Ball Club of Massachusetts was played following 19th century baseball rules in order to accurately present the history of baseball to the public.

“Coming to this vintage baseball game, you do feel like you’re transported back in time. The teams are wearing vintage uniforms, and they are playing by the 1860’s rules,” said Lisa Sbuttoni, Edison & Ford Estates vice president of community relations. “A lot of the calls are made by an umpire who is asking the audience whether or not the player should be out or safe.”

Attendees were also given information on how baseball has changed over the decades, and how Southwest Florida became the spring training ground it is today, attracting the likes of the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox.

“So 1864, the way we’re playing today, there is leading but there is no stealing, the pitchers are throwing underhand, they’re kind of supposed to let the batters hit—a very gentlemanly game,” said Tod “Ace” Kango, a player with the Mudville Base Ball Club.

And many who planned and attended the event say they would love to see this game played every year.

“It’s an opportunity for the entire community to come together and celebrate our past because Fort Myers wouldn’t be today what it is if it wasn’t for the players of the past,” said Gina Taylor, owner of “True Tours”. “I’d love to see this happen on a yearly basis and let people celebrate how Fort Myers came to be.”

Interesting facts about 19th Century baseball:

There were 5 different major leagues

Before 1884, pitchers threw underhand

Players didn’t wear gloves until the 1870’s

The original shape of home plate was circular

Bats were considerably heavier and thicker

Baseballs were often called “lemon peels”

One baseball would be used the entire game

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown