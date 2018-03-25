Smoke, fires continue across parts of SWFL

Crews are working to extinguish the flames of several fires still burning Sunday morning across Southwest Florida.

A travel advisory is in effect for mile markers 107 to 95 on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Collier County

‘116th Avenue SE’ fire

Crews have worked through the night to contain the flames on the north and east ends of the fire.

The fire is at least 10 percent contained, but it has the potential to threaten homes in both the north and east areas, according to fire officials.

‘Flag Pond’ fire

The fire that burned 2,600 acres is 90 percent contained as of 10 p.m. Saturday, Greater Naples Fire said. on Twitter.

#FlagPondFire is now 2,600 acres and 90% contained. Wildland firefighters worked through the night and containment lines are holding. Mop up will continue throughout the day to extinguish any hot spots or flare ups. pic.twitter.com/b5d0bcqKeB — Greater Naples Fire (@GN_Fire) March 24, 2018

‘Greenway’ fire

The flames scorched 3,000 acres as of Saturday night, and an RV home was burned in Sabal Palm, according to Greater Naples Fire District officials.

Greater Naples fire officials said residents and visitors in the Sabal Park, Verona Walk and Winding Cypress areas should stay alert.

“Looking at your back door and seeing this, would you be comfortable sleeping at night?” said Naples resident.

Firefighters continue to battle the Greenway fire now working through the Sabal Palm area. One occupied RV/home was lost. Several other structures were saved. Further fire progression this evening is expected to move slowly to the NE with no homes in direct pathway. pic.twitter.com/8LUSk8U833 — Greater Naples Fire (@GN_Fire) March 25, 2018

Hendry County

‘West Boundary’ fire

The fire that’s charred 1,500 acres is 50 percent contained, the Florida Forest Service said Saturday via Twitter.

Incident 98 #WestBoundaryFire acreage and containment remain at 1,500 acres and 50% contained. Fixed-wing pilot is over the #wildfire to assist wildland firefighters in increasing containment. #FLFire #Flwildfire pic.twitter.com/2ANVyFFBnG — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 24, 2018

Smoky conditions in SWFL

Fire crews are urging people to remain vigilant as smoke billows from fires burning across Southwest Florida.

Smoke is covering a good portion of southern Collier County including Marco Island.

There is no need to call 9-1-1 for smoke in the air unless you actually see flames.

Please Retweet

@winknews @NBC2 @ABC7SWFL @ndn @Fox4Now @ImmFire_PIO pic.twitter.com/obMSRc27rO — North Collier Fire (@NCFRPio) March 24, 2018

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Rachel Ravina