Smoke, fires continue across parts of SWFL

Published: March 25, 2018 6:40 AM EDT
Updated: March 25, 2018 6:54 AM EDT

Crews are working to extinguish the flames of several fires still burning Sunday morning across Southwest Florida.

A travel advisory is in effect for mile markers 107 to 95 on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Collier County

‘116th Avenue SE’ fire

Crews have worked through the night to contain the flames on the north and east ends of the fire.

The fire is at least 10 percent contained, but it has the potential to threaten homes in both the north and east areas, according to fire officials.

‘Flag Pond’ fire

The fire that burned 2,600 acres is 90 percent contained as of 10 p.m. Saturday, Greater Naples Fire said. on Twitter.

‘Greenway’ fire

The flames scorched 3,000 acres as of Saturday night, and an RV home was burned in Sabal Palm, according to Greater Naples Fire District officials.

Greater Naples fire officials said residents and visitors in the Sabal Park, Verona Walk and Winding Cypress areas should stay alert.

“Looking at your back door and seeing this, would you be comfortable sleeping at night?” said Naples resident.

Hendry County

‘West Boundary’ fire

The fire that’s charred 1,500 acres is 50 percent contained, the Florida Forest Service said Saturday via Twitter.

Smoky conditions in SWFL

Fire crews are urging people to remain vigilant as smoke billows from fires burning across Southwest Florida.

Reporter:Hannah Vogel
Writer:Rachel Ravina
