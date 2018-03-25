Officials say lightning caused several fires still burning across SWFL

Fire officials say lightning sparked three wildfires in SWFL that continue to burn as of Sunday.

Authorities say the Flag Pond, Greenway and 116th Ave SE fires were started when lightning struck the already-dry earth.

COLLIER FIRE UPDATE

Across Collier County, several fires continue to burn thousands of acres of dry brush. Residents in the area can easily see smoke billowing out just over the tree lines in their neighborhoods.

The Flag Pond and Greenway fires are burning just south of Alligator Alley.

At last check, officials from Greater Naples Fire Rescue say the Greenway fire is about 6,300 acres and around 10 percent contained.

They say their main concern is protecting the Verona Walk and Winding Cypress communities close to where the fire is burning.

Fire officials say the Flag Pond fire nearby is about 2,600 acres and around 90 percent contained.

If wind conditions remain the same, crews say the outlook for East Collier communities are “favorable.”

The Caloosahatchee Forestry Center says the cause for these wildfires is lightning.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown