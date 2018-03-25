Search ends for missing boater, found in Monroe County

A previously missing boater was found in good health Sunday in Monroe County, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Benjamin R. Hartman, 41, was missing for more than a month. The details surrounding his rescue were limited, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hartman began his journey on Feb. 22 from Charlotte Harbor, and was sailing alone on a blue and white 31-foot, 1970 Kenner Sailboat with St. Augustine as his final destination, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hartman was missing for nearly one month, according to his mother, Carol Westenberg.

She expressed her concerns of her son’s disappearance, but remained hopeful he would return safetly.

“Just hopefully he’s kinda drifted off course and he’s you know somewhere still out there but he should’ve gone up to St. Augustine by now,” Westenberg said.