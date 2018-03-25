Lee schools superintendent sends safety plan out to parents

On Monday, parents and children will notice more law enforcement officers in schools around Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office sent a letter to families Sunday laying out their new safety plan.

According to the Lee School District Superintendent, they have been working with the sheriff’s office over the past week to “fortify schools and enhance safety protocols.”

The measures that will now be in place:

Implement threat assessments at all schools

Work toward a single point of entry at all schools

Review, reinforce & upgrade safety & security protocols

Develop safety procedures in the event of an active shooter situation on a school bus

The measures they are looking to put into place within the next few weeks:

By March 31, all schools will have completed active shooter training

Starting April 1, active shooter & hostage drills will be held monthly

The measures they hope to implement in the next school year:

Place a minimum of one SRO in each school

Expand mental health services

Develop district-wide Security Risk Assessment for all schools

Reporter: Britni McDonald

Writer: Erica Brown