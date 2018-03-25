Fort Myers man, 49, killed in crash on McGregor Blvd.

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning in a crash on McGregor Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

William Kerl, 49, of Fort Myers, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the northbound inside lane of McGregor Boulevard at Cypress Lake Drive, according to the FHP. A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound in the left turning lane approaching the intersection.

The driver of the Chevrolet made a left turn and entered the path of the motorcycle, State troopers said. The front of Kerl’s motorcycle was then hit by the passenger side of the Chevrolet. Kerl was pronounced dead on scene.

Kerl was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to State troopers. The crash is under investigation.

MORE: Fatal crash snarls traffic on McGregor Blvd in Fort Myers

Writer: Rachel Ravina