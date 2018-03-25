Flames extinguished in North Fort Myers mulch fire; cause unclear

The flames of a mulch fire burning near Interstate 75 were extinguished Sunday, according to the Bayshore Fire Department.

Fire suppression units were pulled out around 1:30 a.m. and there are still small areas that are smoldering.

The five-acre fire began around 5:15 p.m. Saturday evening at MW Horticulture Recycling Facility at 17610 East Street, near mile marker 144.

Bayshore Fire Department Chief Larry Nisbet said they’re working to determine the cause of the mulch fire, which remains under investigation.

“It can be anything from a spontaneous combustion to an incendiary fire where somebody lit it off but, at this time, its undetermined,” Nisbet said.

Writer: Rachel Ravina