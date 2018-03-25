Brush fire erupts in San Carlos Park, near RSW

A growing brush fire, called the Water Plant Fire has erupted south of Southwest Florida International Airport Sunday afternoon.

The fire has grown to 25 acres in size and and is 25 percent contained, said Florida Division of Forestry spokeswoman Samantha Quinn.

According to the San Carlos Park Fire Department spokeswoman Alexis Rothring, this fire is a rekindle of the Green Meadow Road Fire. Crews from San Carlos Park Fire Department, Department of Forestry and the South Strike Team are responding.

A helicopter has made 26 water drops to help contain the fire, Quinn said.

Writer: Emily Ford