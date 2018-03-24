SWFL residents join in on ‘March for our Lives’ rallies Saturday

FORT MYERS & PUNTA GORDA ‘MARCH FOR OUR LIVES’

More than 1,000 people took to the streets of downtown Fort Myers Saturday for the march. The rally began at Centennial Park and marched through downtown to the old courthouse.

Student speakers and Zombicon survivors took part in the rally, urging gun control reform.

And for two Cypress Lake High School students, the march was something they hope will implement change in the future.

“My life comes first, not your guns,” said student Rhianna Holton.

“I feel like kids should be able to feel safe in school and not be feared to be shot because all the shootings that have been happening. That’s not okay,” added student Samantha Vos. “We want to feel safe and want to learn.”

NAPLES ‘MARCH FOR OUR LIVES’

“It is so important to march for our lives,” said mother Denise Wind. “We can’t sit on our couches any longer.”

This march in Naples was put together by students in less than one month. The local event coincides with hundreds of others that took place across the country Saturday.

“Last night my friend and I made these shirts,” said Naples High School student Madison Szittai. “It’s a powerful statement and what I stand for.”

It’s a national movement to make sure every voice is heard. 3,000 of those voices gathered at Cambier Park in Naples to take part in the historic national event.

“There’s so many marches around the country,” Szittai said. “It’s a big movement. It deserves recognition.”

They marched for their classmates, children and their children’s children.

“I have grand kids in school that are practicing for shooters to enter their classroom, young kids,” Wind said.

“I’m sick of it,” added substitute teacher Donna Branden. “I’m sick of it. Why should our kids die in school? This is ridiculous.”

It’s a march they stand tall with, but hope to never have to repeat.

“These are young beautiful lives,” Wind said. We can’t afford for this to go on any longer.”

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Olivia Mancino

Writer: Erica Brown