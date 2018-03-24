Sunny, warm temps for Saturday

There will be a high of 82 degrees with warmer temperatures and a sunny sky for Saturday, WINK Meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

“We are in dire need of rain across Southwest Florida, but it doesn’t look like we are going to get any over the weekend,” Silverang said.

Temperatures are expected to be pleasant and warm for Sunday as well, according to Silverang.

View an hourly forecast here.

Your latest 10 day forecast. pic.twitter.com/hW5LULxIeO — Scott Zedeker⛈WINK (@ScottZWINK) March 23, 2018