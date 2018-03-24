Smoke from several fires blanketing south Collier, Marco Island

Multiple brush fires are currently active across Southwest Florida. The most active is burning on 116th Avenue near U.S. 41 in the Picyuane Strand Forest.

The fire is 2,200 acres and only 10 percent contained as of Saturday evening.

The fire danger across the state remains extremely high, and the Florida Forest Service says conditions range from high to extreme, meaning more fires could pop up.

In Collier County, fire crews have told residents to be on alert, as flames are approaching.

People who live in the Verona Walk and Winding Cypress communities have been put on notice that the fires are spreading and could potentially cause evacuations in the near future.

Brush trucks and firefighters have been working tirelessly to contain the fire for several days. Neighbors say they have tractors filled with water ready to fight the flames if they get closer to threatening properties or nearby orange groves.

People living in these communities say they’re worried the wind direction could shift and send smoke and flames near communities off of Collier Boulevard.

Officials have already warned residents and visitors to south Collier County, including those on Marco Island, of smoke-filled skies. Anyone with respiratory or breathing problems should remain indoors, officials say.

Resident throughout the Greater Naples Fire District are experiencing smoke conditions due to the ongoing wildfires. If you have difficulty breathing please refrain from outdoor activities. Unless you see a fire there is no need to report generalized smoke conditions to 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/KIZwI2tPum — Greater Naples Fire (@GN_Fire) March 24, 2018

Smoke is covering a good portion of southern Collier County including Marco Island. There is no need to call 9-1-1 for… Posted by North Collier Fire Rescue District on Saturday, March 24, 2018

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Erica Brown