North Fort Myers mulch fire threatens interstate

A mulch fire broke out near North Fort Myers businesses. This is a live look from I-75, mile marker 144.

Flames erupted in a mulch pile near North Fort Myers businesses on Saturday afternoon around 5:15.

Two acres of raw materials and three acres of brush caught on fire. Crews sent 25 units and 50 personnel to the scene to contain the fire. Helicopters were also called to assist with water drops.

The fire is located at the family owned business MW Horticulture Recycling Facility at 17610 East Street, and can be seen right off the highway at mile marker 144.

According to Bayshore Fire Department Chief Larry Nesbit, there is a possibility of the fire jumping on to I-75, which can cause the interstate to close.

No structures are in immediate danger, as the fire is contained, according to Nesbit. I-75 is threatened, but trucks are on standby in case the fire moves closer.

The fire is expected to burn for “2, 3, or 4 days…we just don’t know yet” according to Nesbit.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. An investigation will be conducted.

Florida Division of Forestry is assisting.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Emily Ford