Fatal crash snarls traffic on McGregor Blvd in Fort Myers

At least one person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Fort Myers, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the entrance to Town & River at McGregor Boulevard and Cypress Lake Drive, deputies said.

The northbound and southbound lanes of McGregor Boulevard are closed, deputies said. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek and an alternate route until around noon.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear at this time.

