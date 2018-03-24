Crews continue to battle brush fires in Collier, Hendry

Crews worked to extinguish large brush fires Saturday in Southwest Florida.

The fire danger indices showed Collier County at a high risk and Lee County at and Extreme fire risk, according to the Florida Forest Service. Outdoor burning is discouraged at this time.

Another high wildfire danger day. Be careful out there. pic.twitter.com/E0JvUP68vi — Greater Naples Fire (@GN_Fire) March 24, 2018

RED FLAG WARNING: High fire danger for #LeeCounty Drought conditions, low humidity, and high or erratic winds make it ideal for a #wildfire and rapid spread. Outdoor burning is discouraged. #SWFL pic.twitter.com/5ywtNU2Re5 — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 24, 2018

Collier County

‘Flag Pond Fire’

The Flag Pond Fire scorched 2,600 acres in the Picayune Strand Forest and was 90 percent contained as of 10:26 a.m. Saturday, Greater Naples Fire District said on Twitter.

#FlagPondFire is now 2,600 acres and 90% contained. Wildland firefighters worked through the night and containment lines are holding. Mop up will continue throughout the day to extinguish any hot spots or flare ups. pic.twitter.com/b5d0bcqKeB — Greater Naples Fire (@GN_Fire) March 24, 2018

Picayune Strand State Forest- Sabal Palm Trail is CLOSED to the public while wildland firefighters continue to fight wildfires in the forest. For more information visit https://t.co/GVRwo7Lo11 — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 24, 2018

Smoke may impact I-75 throughout the day. Follow these simple steps if you encounter smoke on the highway. #FlagPondFire — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 24, 2018

‘Greenway fire’

The 2,500-acre Greenway Fire was 25 percent contained as of 12:50 p.m., fire officials said. No structures are threatened at this time.

Incident 99 #GreenwayFire aerial mapping has the #wildfire at 2,500 acres and 25% contained. @FFS_cafc soft track working to hold the lines while dozers work to create lines. Structures are not threatened at this time. #FLFire #Flwildfire — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 24, 2018

‘116th Ave SE fire’

The 166th Avenue Southeast Fire has burned 2,250 acres and was 10 percent contained, according to fire officials.

Hendry County

‘West Boundary fire’

The West Boundary Fire burned 1,500 acres and was 50 percent contained as of 12 p.m. Saturday, The Caloosahatchee Forestry Center said on Twitter.

Incident 98 #WestBoundaryFire is 1,500 acres and 50% contained. Wildland firefighters have been briefed and are continuing to establishing lines and monitor for any breakouts. #FLFire #Flwildfire #wildfire — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 24, 2018