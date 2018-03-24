Flag Pond Fire in Picayune State Strand Forest. Photo via The Caloosahatchee Forestry Center on Twitter.
Crews continue to battle brush fires in Collier, Hendry

Crews worked to extinguish large brush fires Saturday in Southwest Florida.

The fire danger indices showed Collier County at a high risk and Lee County at and Extreme fire risk, according to the Florida Forest Service. Outdoor burning is discouraged at this time.

Collier County

‘Flag Pond Fire’

The Flag Pond Fire scorched 2,600 acres in the Picayune Strand Forest and was 90 percent contained as of 10:26 a.m. Saturday, Greater Naples Fire District said on Twitter.

‘Greenway fire’

The 2,500-acre Greenway Fire was 25 percent contained as of 12:50 p.m., fire officials said. No structures are threatened at this time.

‘116th Ave SE fire’

The 166th Avenue Southeast Fire has burned 2,250 acres and was 10 percent contained, according to fire officials.

Hendry County

‘West Boundary fire’

The West Boundary Fire burned 1,500 acres and was 50 percent contained as of 12 p.m. Saturday, The Caloosahatchee Forestry Center said on Twitter.

