Crash snarls I-75 at Jones Loop Rd. near Punta Gorda

A crash snarled traffic Saturday on Interstate 75 at mile marker 161, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. and completely shut down the northbound lanes, troopers said. The scene was cleared but heavy traffic remained around 2:30 p.m.

The number of vehicles involved and any extent of injuries remain unclear at this time.

