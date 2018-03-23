Woman succumbs to injuries sustained in Collier County crash

An 85-year-old woman succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash on Tuesday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Barbara Barry, of Massachusetts, was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 5 p.m. on U.S 41 East near the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard, deputies said.

Barry, who was wearing a seat belt, was a passenger in a 2007 Ford Focus traveling east on U.S. 41 East, deputies said. The 2007 Ford Focus made a U-turn to go west and collided with a 2010 Volkswagen Routan minivan, deputies said.

Barry was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries, deputies said. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Writer: Katherine Viloria