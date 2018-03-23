Ready, set, go: Planning, preparation tips for of fire season
Southwest Florida residents living near a wooded area are encouraged to plan and prepare ahead of fire season.
It’s up to homeowners to thoroughly protect their family, home and property in case of a wildfire emergency, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services offers a personal wildfire action plan called “Ready, Set, Go!” which includes the following categories:
- Wildland urban interface.
- What is defensible space
- Making your home fire resistant.
- Get set- prepare your family.
- As the fire approaches checklist.
- Go early checklist.
- Your own wildfire action plan.
- Rural residents and ranchers.
View the entire Ready, Set, Go! Wildfire action plan here.
For additional information about getting ready for an emergency, visit this website.
