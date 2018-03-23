Ready, set, go: Planning, preparation tips for of fire season

Southwest Florida residents living near a wooded area are encouraged to plan and prepare ahead of fire season.

It’s up to homeowners to thoroughly protect their family, home and property in case of a wildfire emergency, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services offers a personal wildfire action plan called “Ready, Set, Go!” which includes the following categories:

Wildland urban interface.

What is defensible space

Making your home fire resistant.

Get set- prepare your family.

As the fire approaches checklist.

Go early checklist.

Your own wildfire action plan.

Rural residents and ranchers.

View the entire Ready, Set, Go! Wildfire action plan here.



For additional information about getting ready for an emergency, visit this website.

