Ready, set, go: Planning, preparation tips for of fire season

Published: March 23, 2018 4:55 AM EDT
Updated: March 23, 2018 5:01 AM EDT

Southwest Florida residents living near a wooded area are encouraged to plan and prepare ahead of fire season.

It’s up to homeowners to thoroughly protect their family, home and property in case of a wildfire emergency, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services offers a personal wildfire action plan called “Ready, Set, Go!” which includes the following categories:

  • Wildland urban interface.
  • What is defensible space
  • Making your home fire resistant.
  • Get set- prepare your family.
  • As the fire approaches checklist.
  • Go early checklist.
  • Your own wildfire action plan.
  • Rural residents and ranchers.

View the entire Ready, Set, Go! Wildfire action plan here. 


For additional information about getting ready for an emergency, visit this website. 

