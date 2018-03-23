Patients waiting months for results from Port Charlotte imaging service

Complaints continue to flood in from a radiology office in Port Charlotte.

Advanced Imaging touts itself as providing quick and “real time” service, but several patients have complained of month-long delays in getting their x-rays.

“My husband had to have a cat scan done. It was done yesterday with a priority stat on it which meant it should have been ready for me to pick up today,” said one woman, who chose to remain anonymous.

Her husband has been suffering from abdominal pains, and says doctors sent him for the scan to help determine if he needs surgery.

“They said, ‘well it’s still going to take two or more weeks’ and I said that’s not acceptable. I said if my husband gets worse, he ends up in the hospital or dies because of this…I will contact an attorney,” she said.

She added that workers then told her it would be fast-tracked, but by Friday, she was still without her husband’s scans.

“I came from the doctor’s office just now and they still don’t have it. They’re not responding to the doctor’s office about getting the reports,” she said.

Now, she says she’s not only worried about her husband’s health, but also concerned they may be out of money soon.

“Are we going to lose hundreds of dollars because they can’t do it and we’re going to have to go somewhere else to have it done right away?” she said.

An employee says the company is having financial troubles, which is why they’re short-staffed, causing the delays.

Earlier in the week, a spokesperson confirmed that they are understaffed and having trouble hiring more radiologists. They have hired a recruiting agency to help fill positions and hope to have the backlog resolved in the next 30 days.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Erica Brown