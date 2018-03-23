Newborn taken by Miccosukee tribe returns to mother, father

An infant girl taken from a Florida hospital by sovereign Indian nation officials has been reunited with her mother and father.

The mother’s attorney Bradford Cohen said Friday the one-week old baby missed critical days to initiate breast-feeding.

The Miccosukee tribal court had issued an order of protection for the newborn on allegations the father was abusive. A Thursday statement didn’t say anything about mother Rebecca Sanders.

The baby was placed in custody of the grandmother for four days after Miami-Dade officers accompanied Miccosukee police to carry out the order Sunday at a Miami hospital outside the reservation.

Miami-Dade said its officers were misled. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio accused the Miccosukee of lying to police and hospital about having state or federal court approval to take the child.

Author: Associated Press