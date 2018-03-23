Flag Pond fire in Collier County torches 2,600 acres, still growing

FLAG POND FIRE FIGHT

A voluntary evacuation order was issued for homes on Snake and Lee Williams Road because of the growing risk from this fire in Collier County.

WINK News was able to take a tour of the closed roads back in the Picayune Strand Forest. There are multiple hot spots burning alongside the roads.

So far, this fire has consumed 2,600 acres and is 70 percent contained at this time.

Sam Quinn, with the Florida Forestry Service, says this fire season is similar to last year’s.

“Right now, the fire weather outlook is above average, similar to last year. We’re already seeing moderate drought conditions for our area so crews are responding accordingly,” he said.

It’s too early to determine a cause for this particular fire, but Quinn says they are leaning toward the cause being weather-related, versus being deliberately set.

Incident 100 #FlagPondFire is now 2,600 acres and 70% contained. Forward progress of the #wildfire has stopped and wildland firefighters will be monitoring containment lines throughout the night for any hot spots or flare ups. #FLFire #Flwildfire pic.twitter.com/pWafgNY40t — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 23, 2018

RED FLAG WARNING: High fire danger for #LeeCounty Drought conditions, low humidity, and high or erratic winds make it ideal for a #wildfire and rapid spread. Outdoor burning is discouraged. #SWFL pic.twitter.com/x6Y3lMHEKo — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 23, 2018

What is a S.E.A.T.? The Single Engine Air Tankers are agricultural sprayers that generally drop about 800 gallons of water or retardant in each drop. This help suppress active #wildfires pic.twitter.com/ctqejGxS5v — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 23, 2018

RESIDENTS REACT TO FIRE

WINK News was able to ride along with fire officials on the front lines Friday, getting a glimpse into the damage left behind. The ground and vegetation—destroyed in many places.

The good news is while there are few homes threatened as of now, people are still prepared to leave if necessary.

“I think we were about 120 feet in all directions, 360 degrees all the way around,” said Golden Gate resident Griffin. Griffin chose not to use his last name for this story.

While most can’t imagine coming face to face with a brush fire, this is nothing new for Griffin.

“We lost a home in ’84…on that property,” he said.

His house sits near a voluntary evacuation zone which was issued by the Florida Forest Service Thursday for homeowners near Snake Road and Lee Williams Road.

While the number of threatened homes has grown from six to 10, Griffin says he doesn’t feel the need to evacuate.

“We’ve got a water truck down there. The residents in the area all chip in to provide water trucks,” Griffin said. “They’re doing the best they can you know, just making sure everything is wet and watered down.”

Firefighters have blocked off public access to the roads that lead back toward Griffin’s home, but many homeowners say they are just going about their normal business.

A Message from Fire Chief James Cunningham:As you are probably aware, there are multiple fires burning in the State… Posted by North Collier Fire Rescue District on Friday, March 23, 2018

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Olivia Mancino

Writer: Erica Brown