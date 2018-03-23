Collier County

Brush fires across SWFL force road closures, evacuations Friday

Published: March 23, 2018 6:40 AM EDT
Updated: March 23, 2018 8:19 AM EDT

Firefighters are working to contain three brush fires in Collier and Hendry counties Friday.

Southwest Florida is still at very high and extreme fire risk according to fire officials.

Collier County

‘Flag Pond fire’

A voluntary evacuation was issued Thursday for structures on Snake Road and Lee Williams Road, according to fire officials.

The fire has charred 1,600 acres and was 20 percent contained as of 8:00 a.m. in the Picayune Strand State Forest, fire officials said. Fire officials are actively containing the brush fire.

‘116th Ave SE fire’

The 400-acre fire in the Picayune Strand State Forest was 20 percent contained as of 5:30 p.m., fire officials said.

Hendry County

‘West Boundary fire’

The fire, located near Hendry County Jail, has burned 900 acres and was 65 percent contained as of 10:20 p.m., according to fire officials. No structures are threatened.

Reporter:Jessica Alpern
Writer:Emily Luft
