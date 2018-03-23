Brush fires across SWFL force road closures, evacuations Friday

Firefighters are working to contain three brush fires in Collier and Hendry counties Friday.

Southwest Florida is still at very high and extreme fire risk according to fire officials.

Collier County

‘Flag Pond fire’

A voluntary evacuation was issued Thursday for structures on Snake Road and Lee Williams Road, according to fire officials.

The fire has charred 1,600 acres and was 20 percent contained as of 8:00 a.m. in the Picayune Strand State Forest, fire officials said. Fire officials are actively containing the brush fire.

Incident 100 #FlagPondFire is visible to motorists South of I-75 between MM 97 to 95, smoke signs are out due to the potential for smoke impacts on the highway pic.twitter.com/PcnCCHEqTt — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 23, 2018

Active flames burning in Golden Gate Estates, one block from evacuation zone. #FlagPondFire 1500 acres, 20% contained pic.twitter.com/UBCIGkTf14 — JessicaWINKNews (@JessicaWINKNews) March 23, 2018

‘116th Ave SE fire’

The 400-acre fire in the Picayune Strand State Forest was 20 percent contained as of 5:30 p.m., fire officials said.

Incident 102 #116thAveSEFire #CollierCounty in Picayune Strand State Forest is 400 acres and 20% contained. Dozer Strike Team is assuming command of #wildfire #Flfires #Flwildfire — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 22, 2018

Hendry County

‘West Boundary fire’

The fire, located near Hendry County Jail, has burned 900 acres and was 65 percent contained as of 10:20 p.m., according to fire officials. No structures are threatened.

Incident 98 #WestBoundaryFire is 900 acres and 65% contained. Firefighters are working two breakouts, one on the NE side, and one on the South side. Operations will continue through the night. #FLFire #Flwildfire #wildfire — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 23, 2018

Video yesterday from the #WestBoundaryFire in @HendryCountyEM – Currently 900 acres & 65% contained – VC: Deputy Chief Cunningham pic.twitter.com/8azIynMzBK — Immokalee Fire (@ImmFire_PIO) March 23, 2018

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft