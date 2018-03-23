8 arrested in Port Charlotte drug bust

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people Thursday during a search warrant on Ednor Avenue.

The following individuals were arrested at a home on the 2200 block of Ednor Avenue after a month-long investigation by the Narcotics Unit:

April Dununno, 35, faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vincent Russo, 59, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Smith, 36, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cynthia Turner, 28, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Wharton, 41, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Woodbury, 27, faces charges of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Woodbury, 29, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Ronald Wright, 27, faces charges of maintaining a nuisance dwelling, theft of utilities, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, and a host of other charges.

All of the suspects were taken to the Charlotte County jail. Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-639-2101.