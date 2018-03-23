Port Charlotte
8 arrested in Port Charlotte drug bust
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people Thursday during a search warrant on Ednor Avenue.
The following individuals were arrested at a home on the 2200 block of Ednor Avenue after a month-long investigation by the Narcotics Unit:
- April Dununno, 35, faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Vincent Russo, 59, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Shawn Smith, 36, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Cynthia Turner, 28, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Matthew Wharton, 41, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Steven Woodbury, 27, faces charges of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- William Woodbury, 29, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- William Ronald Wright, 27, faces charges of maintaining a nuisance dwelling, theft of utilities, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, and a host of other charges.
All of the suspects were taken to the Charlotte County jail. Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-639-2101.