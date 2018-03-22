Masked suspect sought in Fort Myers robbery

A suspect is at large after a robbery Wednesday night in Fort Myers, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

The robbery happened just before 3:00 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 8100 College Parkway, according to Crime Stoppers.

The suspect was wearing a Spider-Man mask and wielding a knife and demanded money from both registers, Crime Stoppers said. The clerk handed over the money and then the suspect demanded the woman open the front door for him.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Watch surveillance video of the suspect entering the store below:

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.