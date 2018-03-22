Marco Island searches for new city manager amid battery charges of former official

There is a vacancy for a new city manager after Dr. Lee Niblock was fired Monday amid another investigation of battery allegations.

“Just keep moving–get it done–there’s too much turmoil,” said Larry Honig, a council member on Marco Island.

Honig explained how the process works: the council hires a firm to find candidates across the country, resumes are reviewed and hopefuls are notified of possible interviews.

The Mercer Group recruited Niblock for the city manager’s position. Multiple council members said there were gaps in the background check, but the company said they did not know about his past.

“What’s flaws is the background check process that failed to reveal possible flaws —these allegations have not been proven so we don’t know–but possible flaws,” Honig said.

Niblock was fired from his last job for having bad employee morale. Brown also voted against hiring Niblock.

Council member Bob Brown told WINK News he challenged Niblock and he brushed it off

“Whatever decision we reach the background check needs to be strengthened,” Brown said in a statement.

Council members said they have a number of candidates to replace Niblock — and will submit to background checks. The process will be discussed further in April.

WINK News reached out to the Mercer Group, but have yet to receive a comment.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

