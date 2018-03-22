Man, 30, killed in crash on Marco Island

One person was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on San Marco Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on San Marco Road, east of Sunset Street South, according to the FHP.

Anthony Britt, 30, of Marco Island, was killed after driving a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer eastbound when he traveled into the westbound lanes, onto the grass shoulder and hit a light pole, State troopers said. The vehicle then overturned.

Britt was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, State troopers said. It’s unclear if alcohol was involved.

Writer: Rachel Ravina