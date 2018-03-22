LCSO investigating deputy-involved shooting in Bokeelia; 2 injured

LIVE NOW: The Lee County Sheriff's Office provides details of deputy-involved shooting in Bokeelia. More: http://wink.news/2G4Kywi Posted by WINK News on Thursday, March 22, 2018

Two people were injured in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday on Aura Lane, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a public assistance call around 1:30 p.m. at a home on the 16000 block of Aura Lane in Bokeelia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, a knife-wielding suspect attacked a deputy, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy fired his gun at the suspect in fear for his life.

The deputy involved sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect was airlifted to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Count on WINK News for more details as information becomes available. #breakingnews Regarding the officer involved shooting on Bokeelia: Our deputy is okay, suffering from non-life threatening injuries. A press conference will be held at 4:30pm in reference to the officer involved shooting. — Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) March 22, 2018 #breakingnews We can confirm that an officer involved shooting occurred at the 16000 block of Aura Lane in Bokeelia. Information is forthcoming. Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 22, 2018

Writer: Rachel Ravina