LaBelle man convicted of 2014 second-degree murder

A 27-year-old man was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of a woman in Immokalee, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Aaron Reyna was accused of fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman he lived with in the head on October 2014 because “she disrespected him after he declined to give her a ride to work,” the State Attorney’s Office said.

Five others were at the home on the Seminole Indian Reservation in Immokalee at the time of the killing, but no one witnessed the shooting, the State Attorney’s Office said. Authorities ordered everyone out of the house when they arrived, but Reyna stayed inside and hid the body in a plastic storage bin.

When the SWAT team arrived, Reyna called dispatch and said he would not be coming out, the State Attorney’s Office said. Reyna later demanded his grandmother be brought to the house.

Reyna surrendered after about an hour and was taken to the Seminole Police Department where his grandmother was brought to see him, the State Attorney’s Office said. Reyna later admitted to the murder.

Reyna faces up to life in prison during his sentencing on April 20.

Writer: Katherine Viloria