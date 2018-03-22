Deputies search for missing boater in Port Charlotte

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Coast Guard to locate a missing and endangered boater on Thursday.

Benjamin R. Hartman, 41, set sail from Charlotte Harbor on Feb. 22 and was last seen leaving the Dry Tortugas on Feb. 27. It is believed he was headed to Key West with a final destination of St. Augustine.

He is sailing alone on a blue and white 31-foot, 1970 Kenner Sailboat.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Detective Stephen Burke at 941-639-2101 or [email protected] or the Coast Guard.