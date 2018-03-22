Fort Myers man, 31, killed in crash on Daniels Parkway

One person was killed in a crash Thursday morning on Daniels Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Jonathan Powell, 31, of Fort Myers was killed around 7:00 a.m. after he was driving a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta and failed to stop, according to the FHP. He then crashed into the back of a dump truck.

The wreck happened around 7 a.m. and blocked the eastbound lanes of Daniels Parkway, near Plantation Road.

WINK News was live at the scene as crews worked to clean up the wreck.

Count on WINK News to keep you updated as details become available.

Writer: Emily Luft