Collier County

3 brush fires still burning in Collier & Hendry counties

Published: March 22, 2018 7:48 AM EDT
Updated: March 22, 2018 8:03 AM EDT

Firefighters worked to contain 3 brush fires that burned overnight in Collier & Hendry counties.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was monitoring the fires live Thursday morning. Watch the full segment above.

Southwest Florida will be at very high and extreme fire risk Thursday, according to fire officials.

Image courtesy of Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Collier County

‘Greenway fire’

This fire has burned 75 acres and was 85 percent contained as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

‘Flagpond fire’

The fire has charred 100 acres in the Picayune Strand State Forest, fire officials said. Fire officials are actively containing the brush fire.

Hendry County

‘West Boundary fire’

The fire, located near Hendry County Jail, has burned 800 acres and is 15 percent contained, according to fire officials. No structures are threatened.

 

MORE: 5 brush fires spark in Collier, Hendry counties

Reporter:Jessica Alpern
Writer:Emily Luft
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media