3 brush fires still burning in Collier & Hendry counties

Firefighters worked to contain 3 brush fires that burned overnight in Collier & Hendry counties.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was monitoring the fires live Thursday morning. Watch the full segment above.

Southwest Florida will be at very high and extreme fire risk Thursday, according to fire officials.

Collier County

‘Greenway fire’

This fire has burned 75 acres and was 85 percent contained as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Plume of smoke visible from Greenway Rd. this morning, last update from @FFS_cafc fire 85% contained pic.twitter.com/NqoagBGuur — JessicaWINKNews (@JessicaWINKNews) March 22, 2018

Incident 99 #GreenwayFire is 75 acres and 85% contained. Firefighters will be monitoring containment lines through the night. #FlFire #Flwildfire #wildfire — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 22, 2018

‘Flagpond fire’

The fire has charred 100 acres in the Picayune Strand State Forest, fire officials said. Fire officials are actively containing the brush fire.

Incident 100 #FlagPondFire is 100 acres and firefighters are actively containing the #wildfire Air support will be flying the #wildfire in the morning for more accurate mapping. #FlFire #Flwildfire — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 22, 2018

Hendry County

‘West Boundary fire’

The fire, located near Hendry County Jail, has burned 800 acres and is 15 percent contained, according to fire officials. No structures are threatened.

Incident 98 #WestBoundaryFire is 800 acres and 15% contained. Winds have decreased, firefighters will be working through the night to increase containment. #FlFire #Flwildfire #wildfire — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 22, 2018

MORE: 5 brush fires spark in Collier, Hendry counties

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft