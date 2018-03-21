Zephyrhills woman, 28, killed in Glades County crash

A 28-year-old woman died Monday in a crash on U.S. 27, the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jessiely Aponte, of Zephyrhills, was driving at a high rate of speed in a 2011 Chrysler 200 behind a commercial truck on U.S. 27, east of Airglades Boulevard, according to the FHP. Aponte did not slow down and hit the rear of the commercial truck.

Following the initial crash, Aponte’s car was then lodged into the rear of the truck, State troopers said. Both vehicles stopped in the southbound left lane of U.S. 27.

U.S. 27 normally travels northbound and southbound, but the road travels east and west at the point of the initial collision, according to State troopers.

It’s unclear if alcohol was involved or if Aponte was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, State troopers said.

Writer: Rachel Ravina