Deputies to be assigned to every Lee County public school effective immediately

Members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday morning announcing the staffing of deputies in every Lee County public school.

The sheriff’s office will transfer 40 deputies into school effective immediately when students return from spring break.

Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said the hope is to hire and train additional deputies to have at least 100 on staff.

The school resource officers will also be in place at Lee County charter schools.

