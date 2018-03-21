After two months, Port Charlotte woman still awaiting test results

Two months ago a Port Charlotte woman went to Advanced Imaging to get x-rays done. She still hasn’t received her results.

She has reached out to Advanced Imaging on 2625 Tamiami Trail several times. Message after message and she still hasn’t heard back.

The vice president of operations for Advanced Imaging says the facility is short staffed, and the company lost their contract radiologists in July and now they are struggling to fill the positions.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

