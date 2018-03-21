School for parents: More than ABCs

Learning doesn’t end in the classroom; it extends to the home too. But not all parents are helping their children succeed, that’s where two fifth grade teachers come in.

The building blocks of education are often set during elementary school, but not only in school classrooms. That’s why two teachers developed a curriculum for parents.

Heather Agee, co-author of “School is About More Than ABC’s” said, “I do think educating yourself on what to expect is helpful because then you’re not just making decisions on the fly but instead you’ve kind of thought through, well this is important to our family.”

Fifth grade teachers Heather Agee and Marie Miller have taught together for years and just co-wrote a book that sold out at its launch. But it’s for parents, not kids.

One lesson: stall giving kids cell phones as long as possible. And when you do, show them all of their uses.

“For instance, finding podcasts or different apps that you can use to further your kid’s interests” explained Marie Miller, co-author of “School is About More Than ABCs”.

As well as learning the value of time itself.

“When we overschedule, and commit too much of our time, to good things, but it’s still not allowing time for them to be a kid I think that’s one simple change” said Agee.

Agee and Miller say one of the biggest benefits for a child’s growth is quality time, showing you care.

“It really will help build up your child and their social skills as they see you taking an interest in their school life.” Miller told Ivanhoe.

You can find their book, “School is About More Than ABC’s on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble. By the way, researchers have found parental involvement, no matter their income or background, results in higher grades, better attendance, and higher college attendance for their kids.

Contributors to this news report include: Sarah Rosario, Producer; Scott Henderson, Videographer; Dave Harrison, Editor.

Reporter: Corey Lazar

