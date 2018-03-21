Postal mailboxes broken into in Marco Island, Everglades City

Two postal mailboxes were broken into in Collier County, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

The robberies took place sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning at the Marco Island Post Office on Elcam Circle and at a mailbox on Collier Avenue in Everglades City, officials said.

Anyone who dropped mail into those boxes is advised to make sure their mail was delivered, the United States Postal Inspection Service said.

To report any mail concerns, call the Postal Inspection Service in Miramar, Florida at 877-876-2455. To report mail theft or identity theft issues, call 1-800-ASK-USPS.