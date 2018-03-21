Officials investigate the scene where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ROUND ROCK, Texas

Police: Bombing suspect left taped ‘confession’

Published: March 21, 2018 7:43 PM EDT
Updated: March 21, 2018 8:44 PM EDT

Police have discovered a 25-minute recording on a cellphone found with bombing suspect Mark Conditt and Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says he considers it a “confession.”

Manley says at a news conference that Conditt talks on the recording in great detail about the differences among the bombs he built.

He says that the tape is “the outcry of a very challenged young man.”

Officials say the 23-year-old Conditt blew himself up in his vehicle overnight as authorities closed in on him.

More: With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up

Author: Associated Press
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media