“Paw”sitive prosthetic therapy for dogs

A man in Southwest Florida who dedicated his life to helping humans, is now helping our pets.

When surgery isn’t an option, pet owners have nowhere to turn to get help for their four-legged friends, until now.

For 20 years, Peter DiPaolo built prosthetics for humans. Now he’s building braces for animals.

From inside his own garage, DiPaolo is hard at work changing the lives of pets.

“I’ve been working in the orthotics and prosthetics industry for 20 years on the human side,” DiPaolo said.

And he still does from nine-to-five. But after five, this licensed prostetist makes braces for dogs.

“Dogs have a humerus and a femur like humans do, it’s just the body is different size and shape,” said DiPaolo.

It takes him about two weeks to make the braces. He starts with a cast of the dog’s leg and translates it into a 3D model on his computer. Then he can make a plastic brace.

Mary Buckley’s pet, Buddy, tore his left Achilles. During recovery he injured the other one and surgery wasn’t an option.

“He can’t walk, he drags the leg behind him so he can’t run or go the park,” said Buckley.

But with the new brace, Buddy can walk again.

DiPaolo has even created a prosthetic for a dog. Since each brace is handmade, they can run about $800. The dog owners say it’s worth it.

“A lot of time the pets are like children to them and they get the satisfaction that they’re loved one is doing much better in function and longevity of his life,” said DiPaolo.

He has trated dogs ranging in age from four months to 11 years old, from Pomeranians to Great Danes.

You can learn more about his work on his website.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Writer: Emily Luft