Lehigh Acres man pleads guilty to armed cocaine trafficking, possession charges

A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to a host of drug-related charges in connection with armed trafficking of cocaine and possession and sale of firearms, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.

An investigation revealed the suspect, later identified as Lehigh Acres resident Alejo Guerrero, sold cocaine and firearms —including an AK-47— to an informant, according to the Department of Justice. Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted several operations during 2016 and 2017.

Authorities served a search warrant on Oct. 13, 2017 to Guerrero’s home, according to the Department of Justice. Cocaine, a bulletproof vest, a .357 revolver, an empty safe, and thousands of dollars in cash were found, the Department of Justice said.

Guerrero was previously convicted on robbery and burglary charges.

He faced 12 felony charges, and his maximum sentence would be life in prison.

