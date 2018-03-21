Charlotte, Sarasota counties mull River Road expansion project

Commissioners in Charlotte and Sarasota counties are discussing ways to expand River Road in Englewood.

River Road, a Sarasota County street, is critical to both counties as it’s used as a main evacuation route.

“The residents of Englewood, Grove City, Rotunda, everybody has to use that road to get out,” Englewood resident Mara Davenport said.

The importance of the road was highlighted during Hurricane Irma. Plans to expand the road to four lanes — from U.S. 41 to I-75 — have been in the works for a while, but have been stalled due to costs.

I cant imagine the amount of cars that go down river road and have to use it when being evacuated,” Englewood resident Lisa Davidson said.

A potential land-swamp, making River Road a state road, could lead to construction within the next three years. The cost of the construction remains unclear at this time.

Charlotte County commissioners said they’re committed to helping Sarasota County get the River Road project done sooner rather than later.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Katherine Viloria