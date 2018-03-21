Cape council to mull conversation on medical marijuana dispensaries

Medical marijuana dispensaries are few and far between throughout Southwest Florida.

There are no medical marijuana dispensaries in Cape Coral, but there is one in North Fort Myers.

Bruce Maillet, of Cape Coral, has rheumatoid arthritis, and said he hopes medical marijuana could alleviate his pain.

“… and I’m optimistic that it would be very helpful,” Maillet said.

Cape Council member Dave Stokes said Monday there’d be a discussion on the subject of medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.

“I’ve actually asked the city manager to bring this forward,” Stokes said.

The City of Cape Coral said they’re looking to devote a meeting to discuss how the city would proceed with allowing dispensaries.

“For the disabled, the vets, anybody else that really needs it, it should be,” said Cape Coral resident Steven Larkin.

Last year, the city talked about possibly enforcing a six-month moratorium, but decided instead to wait for state guidelines and parameters.

“I would hope it would be positive that they would be looking at how it could be accomplished in Cape Coral,” Maillet said.

The Department of Health said they’re in the process of making rules and are not accepting applications for medical marijuana dispensaries.

Maillet said the conversation could be a positive step for Cape Coral.

“The other ones I’ve seen around the country, in Massachusetts and other states, seem very well-controlled and it just seems like it can be done without any problems,” Maillet said.

It’s unclear when council will have the discussion on medical marijuana dispensaries.

