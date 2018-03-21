5 brush fires spark in Collier, Hendry counties

Fire crews are working to extinguish the flames of five brush fires Wednesday in Collier and Hendry counties, the Florida Forest Service said.

The Greenway Fire, in Collier County, has scorched 30 acres and is 20 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Greater Naples Fire Rescue District, Florida Forest Service and a chopper with Collier County are on scene.

No structures are threatened at this time, according to the Florida Forest Service.

It’s unclear how many fires are burning or how they started.

Writer: Rachel Ravina