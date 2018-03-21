Austin bombing suspect is dead

The suspect in the Austin bombings is dead, according to CBS Austin.

Police were closing in on the suspect when they detonated some type of device, and was killed according to CBS Austin.

FBI and police were working an officer-involved shooting investigation near I-35 in Round Rock, according to Austin Police Department

APD is working an Officer Involved Shooting in the 1700 block of N. IH-35. Media staging area will be at the Sherwin Williams Paint, 3321 N. IH-35. APD PIO will be en-route. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

It was unclear if that was linked in any way to earlier reports of an officer-involved shooting in Austin.

